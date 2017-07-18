Total War: Warhammer Adds A New Race As A Warhammer 2 Pre-Order Bonus

Sega and Creative Assembly have announced a new incentive to pick up Total War: Warhammer II sooner rather than later. Those who do will receive a new playable race for use in the first game and, eventually, in a particular mode in the second game.

The Norsca Race Pack introduces the Norscans to Warhammer as a fully playable race. This will be offered for free to "early adopters"--anyone who either pre-orders the game or picks it up during its first week of availability. Mind you, this is only available through select retailers, but the list is fairly long and includes the major ones, like Steam and GameStop.

"In the frozen Norsca peninsula far to the north, barbaric tribes serve the dark gods through hunting and pillaging," a press release reads. "Hardened by relentless blizzards and the monstrous beasts of this bitter wilderness, the Norscans exist only to lay waste."

Two factions comprise the DLC, each with their own Legendary Lords. "Players can embark on monster hunt quests, command ferocious units including War Mammoths and Skin Wolves, and construct towering monoliths to court favor with the dark gods," the press release adds.

The Norscans will be playable in Warhammer beginning on August 10. Creative Assembly has previously announced plans to release an update that combines the campaign maps from Warhammer and Warhammer II that owners of both games will have free access to. This is due out "shortly after" Warhammer II's launch and will support the Norscans along with every other race from the base games and any other DLC races you own.

There's no word regarding availability for the Norsca Race Pack for those who don't qualify as an early adopter of Warhammer II. However, all Warhammer players will receive a free update alongside the DLC that adds some sort of new content that will be announced "shortly."

Warhammer II launches for PC on September 28. Creative Assembly has reassured fans it's also at work on a new historical Total War game.