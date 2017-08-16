Total War: Warhammer 2 Adds A Much-Requested New Race

A new race has been revealed for Total War: Warhammer II, and it's a much-anticipated one. The Skaven are here, and you can take a look at them in the trailer above.

Publisher Sega describes the creatures as a "highly numerous species who inhabit vast subterranean lairs." It continues: "Now, their time of prophecy is upon us, and this verminous Race have emerged to spread pestilence and mayhem across the face of the New World."

The Skaven join the High Elves, Dark Elves, and the Lizardmen as another playable race. Another, the Norscans, were recently revealed as a pre-order bonus, though you'll also be able to purchase them separately if you don't pre-order.

Creative Assembly has previously announced plans to release an update that combines the campaign maps from Warhammer and Warhammer II that owners of both games will have free access to. This is due out "shortly after" Warhammer II's launch and will support the Norscans along with every other race from the base games and any other DLC races you own.

Warhammer II launches for PC on September 28. Developer Creative Assembly has reassured fans it's also at work on a new historical Total War game. More recently, the developer revealed a new set of Total War spinoff games called Total War Sagas.