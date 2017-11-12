Top New Games Out This Week On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, And 3DS - November 12

Every Sunday we take a look at some of the biggest releases dropping that week, and it's finally time to travel to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Battlefront II. You can also jump between universes in Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 or revisit the islands of Alola with Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Meanwhile, L.A. Noire is getting a re-release of its own for the current console generation, while Skyrim gets new ways to play in VR and on Nintendo Switch.

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 -- November 14

Tuesday is home to the latest Lego game for the whole family, and this Marvel sequel ups the ante by mashing together all sorts of different universes and characters from the comics. You'll have plenty of heroes to build and bricks to collect with this one.

L.A. Noire -- November 14

The lie-detecting, crime solving game is making its way to new consoles. All versions include the base game and every DLC case, while the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions also offer 4K support. As for the Nintendo Switch port, that version has special motion and touch controls.

Star Wars Battlefront II -- November 17

No matter which era of Star Wars you grew up with, Battlefront II has something for you. Maps and heroes borrow from every trilogy, and the sequel finally brings something fans clamored for from the start: a proper single-player campaign with original characters.

Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon -- November 17

If you're ready to return to Alola, these souped-up versions of Sun and Moon are for you. New Z-Moves and Ultra Beasts await you, and you can actually travel through wormholes to find the Beasts on their home turf. New photo options and surfing routes between the islands are here too.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- November 17

If you haven't picked up one of the many versions of Skyrim yet, you get two new chances this week. The Nintendo Switch version has special Zelda-themed gear and motion controls via the Joy-Cons, while the PlayStation VR version offers new motion controls of its own. Both versions include the full game and all of its expansions.

