New Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 Trailer Confirms Release Date, Reveals Big Bad Villain

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and TT Games have released a trailer for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, setting up the story for the sequel and showing off the diverse set of Marvel heroes that will be featured in the game.

The trailer begins with Rocket Raccoon talking about Chronopolis, a new location that has become home to "every weird thing in all of time." Someone has clearly been fiddling with the space time continuum, and the result has brought different worlds--and characters--from across the Marvel universe together.

Doctor Octopus, Loki, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099, Captain America, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and a whole bunch of other recognisable characters also make cameos, as does Kang the Conquerer, the villain for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Finally, the video confirms the Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 release date as November 14, 2017. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on that date, with a Nintendo Switch version coming "this holiday." Check out the trailer above and see some screenshots from the trailer below.

The first Lego Marvel Super Heroes was released in 2013. In GameSpot's review Chris Barylick awarded it a 7/10, saying its "inviting visuals, surging music, and hilarious character interactions make for breezy entertainment."

He continued: "Weird moments, such as accidentally turning Mr. Fantastic into a tea kettle, and Iron Man doing the robot, further widen the smile you're sure to be wearing on your face. It's moments like these, along with taking down a suit of flying Hulkbuster armor via the House Party protocol from Iron Man 3--wherein half a dozen Iron Man suits soar in to pound on your opponent--that keep you coming back for more.

"Whether you're looking for a way to take down the Juggernaut or working to help a random citizen in Free Play mode, Lego Marvel Super Heroes is all sorts of web-slinging, shield-flinging, Hulk-smashing fun."

Read the full Lego Marvel Super Heroes review here.