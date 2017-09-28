Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Starter Trainer's Pack Announced, Here's What It Includes

Those planning to pick up Pokemon Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon have another option to choose from when the games launch this November. In addition to the steelbook and Veteran Trainer's dual packs, Nintendo has announced that each game will be available as a special Starter Trainer's Pack.

As its name implies, the Starter Trainer's Pack includes items to help newer players through the early portion of the adventure. It comes with a copy of either Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon, a download code for 12 Revives to restore any downed Pokemon, and an exclusive keychain featuring the games' cover Pokemon: Dusk Mane Necrozma for Ultra Sun, and Dawn Wings Necrozma for Ultra Moon.

Nintendo hasn't announced pricing details for the Starter Trainer's Pack, but the company says it will be available at "participating" retailers. The Veteran Trainer's dual pack, meanwhile, retails for $80 and includes a copy of both titles, 16 art cards, and a download code for 200 Poke Balls.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon launch for 3DS on November 17. Those who pick up either game before January 10, 2018 will receive a special Rockruff that evolves into the new Dusk Form Lycanroc as a free gift. Players who also purchase either Pokemon Gold or Silver from the 3DS Eshop will also receive a code for the Mythical Pokemon Celebi, which can be redeemed in either Sun, Moon, or the upcoming pair. You can find details on how to redeem the free Celebi code here.