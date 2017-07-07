Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN For June 2017 Revealed

People like hunting down camp counselors, apparently.

Sony has released its monthly breakdown of the best-selling games on the PlayStation Store. During a month in which there weren't many major releases, June's list of PS4 best-sellers in the US was led by Friday the 13th: The Game.

That may come as something of a surprise; Friday the 13th was released in late May, which means its launch-day sales would not have given it a boost on June's charts. The game also suffered from serious technical issues in the wake of its launch, but apparently not enough to diminish interest in its asymmetric multiplayer offering. Free DLC offered as an apology may not have hurt, either.

No Caption Provided

PS4's No. 2 game was Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. We know it got off to a strong start at retail in the UK, but this is another positive indication for those hoping the series continues. That's especially true given Crash launched at the very end of the month and thus had very limited time

The No. 1 game during May, Injustice 2, fell all the way to the No. 15 spot, while much of the top 20 is comprised of games that were discounted during the month. Grand Theft Auto V continues to amaze with its consistently strong sales, occupying the No. 4 spot.

In terms of DLC, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Zombies Chronicles expansion took the top spot, followed by a pair of releases later in the month, Diablo III's Rise of the Necromancer and Final Fantasy XIV's Stormblood.

The PS3 and Vita charts, as is the norm, were also dictated largely by PSN sales throughout the month. FIFA 17 came out on top for PS3, while Vita's best seller was the God of War Collection. The PS4 lists follow below; you can check out those for other platforms on the PlayStation Blog.

June 2017's Best-Selling PS4 Games on PSN in the US

  1. Friday the 13th: The Game
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. God of War III Remastered
  6. Battlefield 1
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn
  8. Tekken 7
  9. Minecraft
  10. Rocket League
  11. FIFA 17
  12. NHL 17
  13. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  14. Need for Speed
  15. Injustice 2
  16. Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition
  17. Ratchet & Clank
  18. Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  19. Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
  20. Star Wars Battlefront

June 2017's Best-Selling PS4 DLC on PSN in the US

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
  2. Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
  3. Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
  4. The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited - ESO Plus
  5. Black Ops III - The Giant Zombies Map
  6. Injustice 2 Darkseid
  7. Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
  8. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Adventure Time Mash-up
  9. Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack
  10. Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 1


