Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN For May 2017 Revealed

Sony today released the top sales charts for the PlayStation Network in May, showing that fighting game sequel Injustice 2 came out on top for the month on PS4.

Rounding out the top five best-selling digital games of the month were Friday the 13th: The Game, NBA Playgrounds, The Order: 1886, and God of War III Remastered.

April's top-selling PS4 game in US, Persona 5, fell out of the top 20 altogether in May.

The PS4 chart for Europe looks very different. The top-selling game of the month was FIFA 17, with Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, Friday the 13th: The Game, and Wolfenstein: The New Order rounding out the top five. Injustice 2 debuted in the No. 7 position in Europe.

You can check out the full PS4 lists below, or head over to the PlayStation Blog posts for the US and Europe to see lists for all platforms and DLC.

May 2017 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN (US)

Injustice 2 Friday the 13th: The Game NBA Playgrounds The Order: 1886 God of War III Remastered Rainbow Six Siege Overwatch Game of the Year Edition Rocket League Minecraft Ark: Survivor's Pack Prey Grand Theft Auto V Nier: Automata Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death Ghost Recon: Wildlands Little Nightmares Outlast 2 Bloodborne MLB The Show 17 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition

May 2017 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN (Europe)