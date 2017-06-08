Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN For May 2017 Revealed

Injustice 2 is No. 1, but not in Europe.

Sony today released the top sales charts for the PlayStation Network in May, showing that fighting game sequel Injustice 2 came out on top for the month on PS4.

Rounding out the top five best-selling digital games of the month were Friday the 13th: The Game, NBA Playgrounds, The Order: 1886, and God of War III Remastered.

April's top-selling PS4 game in US, Persona 5, fell out of the top 20 altogether in May.

The PS4 chart for Europe looks very different. The top-selling game of the month was FIFA 17, with Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, Friday the 13th: The Game, and Wolfenstein: The New Order rounding out the top five. Injustice 2 debuted in the No. 7 position in Europe.

You can check out the full PS4 lists below, or head over to the PlayStation Blog posts for the US and Europe to see lists for all platforms and DLC.

May 2017 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN (US)

  1. Injustice 2
  2. Friday the 13th: The Game
  3. NBA Playgrounds
  4. The Order: 1886
  5. God of War III Remastered
  6. Rainbow Six Siege
  7. Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
  8. Rocket League
  9. Minecraft
  10. Ark: Survivor's Pack
  11. Prey
  12. Grand Theft Auto V
  13. Nier: Automata
  14. Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death
  15. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  16. Little Nightmares
  17. Outlast 2
  18. Bloodborne
  19. MLB The Show 17
  20. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition

May 2017 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN (Europe)

  1. FIFA 17
  2. Rocket League
  3. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  4. Friday the 13th: The Game
  5. Wolfenstein: The New Order
  6. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  7. Injustice 2
  8. Ark: Survival Evolved
  9. Horizon Zero Dawn
  10. Star Wars Battlefront
  11. Little Nightmares
  12. NHL 17
  13. Minecraft
  14. Overwatch
  15. NBA Playgrounds
  16. F1 2016
  17. Mad Max
  18. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  19. EA Sports UFC 2
  20. Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

