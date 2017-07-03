More Crash Games Could Happen, Activision Teases

The Crash series is back in the spotlight with the release of the N. Sane Trilogy for PlayStation 4. The remaster package comes with updated versions of the first three games. But could Activision make a brand-new entry in the series someday? That could happen, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg has teased.

Speaking to GI.biz, Hirshberg said Activision is "experimenting" with Crash right now. He is not sure as of yet if there is mass appeal for Crash or if the interest in the N. Sane Trilogy only comes from a smaller market of dedicated fans.

"We know there's a vocal fanbase that wanted that to come back. But you never know if that is emblematic of a larger audience or just this niche, nostalgia-based community," he said. "So far, we are seeing some real passion for it, so that could lead to other things."

Hirshberg added: "Of course, we are always trying to find the next big thing. But our first priority is to make sure we are servicing the communities that we are already lucky enough to have."

GameSpot's N. San Trilogy review scored it a 6/10. "It's easy to imagine how a dyed-in-the-wool Crash fan will fall in love all over again via the N. Sane Trilogy," reviewer Peter Brown said. "But if you're experiencing Crash for the first time--or the first time in a while--it might pain you to realize that Crash's original adventures aren't as inventive or surprising as they were 20 years ago."

The N. Sane Trilogy is off to a hot start sales-wise, as least in the UK, it seems. The game launched to the No. 1 spot in the UK for its first week.

