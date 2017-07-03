Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Crash Bandicoot Makes It To No.1 For First Time

Activision's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy debuts at No.1 on the UK sales chart for the week ended July 1 and, according to sales monitor Chart-Track, manages to achieve what the original games could not by reaching the top of the rankings.

Following it at No.2 is Codemasters' Micro Machines: World Series and top 10 mainstay Grand Theft Auto 5 at No.3. Forza Horizon 3 climbs up from last week's position at No.9 to No.4, ahead of FIFA 17 at No.5 and Blizzard's Overwatch at No.6.

At No.7 is Elite Dangerous, with Nintendo Switch title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Dirt 4, and Rocket League rounding off the top ten at No.8, No.9, and No.10 respectively. You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of sales monitor Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.

In GameSpot's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy review Peter Brown awarded it 6/10, saying developer Vicarious Visions "succeeded in revitalizing Crash from an artistic perspective." However, he added that "if you're experiencing Crash for the first time--or the first time in a while--it might pain you to realize that Crash's original adventures aren't as inventive or surprising as they were 20 years ago."