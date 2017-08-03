Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games On PSN For July 2017 Revealed

Sony has released the list of best-selling PlayStation Store games in the US for the month of July. Unsurprisingly, Crash Bandicoot continued his ascent to the top of the PlayStation 4 charts, while the Call of Duty series dominated the DLC category.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, the remastered collection of the first three Crash Bandicoot titles, was the most downloaded PS4 game last month. The title has sold remarkably well since it debuted; it took the runner-up spot in June despite releasing at the end of the month, and it has routinely topped the weekly UK sales charts. This is certainly promising news for Crash fans, as Activision has teased that a new installment in the series could be on the way if there's enough interest. Recently, developer Vicarious Visions resurrected a notoriously difficult cut level from the original game, Stormy Ascent, and released it for N. Sane Trilogy as free DLC.

The No. 1 title for June, Friday the 13th, fell slightly last month, coming in at No. 4. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor took the runner-up spot this time, while God of War III Remastered rounded out the top three. Rocket League and Grand Theft Auto V both continued to perform well despite being several years old now, coming in at No. 5 and 6 for July, respectively.

On the DLC chart, Call of Duty: Black Ops III's Zombie Chronicles expansion once again took the top spot, while Diablo III's Rise of the Necromancer held firm at No. 2. The rest of the chart was largely comprised of various other Call of Duty DLC, though the Dragon Ball Super 4 pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 made a surprise appearance at No. 8.

The PS3 and Vita charts didn't differ too much from June's. The Last of Us topped the former, while God of War Collection was once again the best-selling PSN title for the latter. You can find the full sales charts for those and other platforms on the PlayStation Blog; the PS4 and DLC lists can be seen below.

July 2017's Best-Selling PS4 Games on PSN in the US

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition God of War III Remastered Friday the 13th: The Game Rocket League Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Ratchet & Clank EA Sports UFC 2 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Star Wars Battlefront - Ultimate Edition Madden NFL 17 Battlefield 1 Ghost Recon: Wildlands How to Survive 2 MLB The Show 17 Mad Max Ark: Survival Evolved Elite Dangerous

July 2017's Best-Selling PS4 DLC on PSN in the US