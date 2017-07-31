Top 10 UK Sales Chart: PS4's Crash Bandicoot Trilogy Beats Switch's Splatoon 2 Again

Crash Bandicoot's N. Sane Trilogy has once again seen off competition from Nintendo's Splatoon 2 to come top of the UK physical sales chart this week. The PS4 exclusive sealed a fourth week out of five at No.1 since launch, meaning the Switch shooter has to settle for No.2 for the week ending July 29.

Below these, Grand Theft Auto V clutches the final podium position in No.3, according to sales monitor Chart-Track. It was revealed last week that Rockstar's open-world epic is the best-selling physical game in the UK so far this year.

Elsewhere, Bethesda enjoys a resurgence this week with Fallout 4, Doom, and Dishonored 2 taking No.4, No.5, and No.6, respectively. Finally, the week's three new releases enjoy mixed performances: Nintendo's Miitopia and Big Ant's Rugby League Live 4 finish at No.7 and No.8, respectively, but Nintendo's other new game, Hey! Pikmin, is all the way down at No.29 in its debut week.

The platformer-strategy title received a lukewarm reception upon its release last week, including a 6/10 in our Hey! Pikmin review. Miitopia, meanwhile, fared worse:

"Lack of player input and randomness makes Miitopia feel like a slow slog you mostly watch rather than play," wrote our critic, Heidi Kemps. "It's certainly cute, and it boasts the typically high production values you expect from Nintendo in terms of visuals, music, and dialogue. However, the fun of seeing Miis you put in various roles do goofy things wears thin after just a few hours, and while the game can reignite a bit of that initial joy when you add new Miis to the game at certain milestones, you still have to trudge through a lot of repetition to get there. If you're looking for a deep, engrossing game filled with Miis of your making, I'm sorry to say that adventure is in another castle." Read more in our full Miitopia review.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.

Top 10 UK Sales Chart