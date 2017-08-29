Top 10 UK Sales Chart - Uncharted: Lost Legacy Beats Crash Bandicoot

In its debut week, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has finally taken the UK chart's top spot from Crash Bandicoot's N. Sane Trilogy. The action-adventure game becomes the sixth PlayStation exclusive to debut at No.1 this year, according to sales monitor Chart-Track. Crash had been on top for five weeks running and seven weeks in total.

Two more new titles manage a top five finish in the week ending August 26, with F1 2017 debuting at No.2 and Madden NFL 18 arriving at No.4. Between those is the aforementioned Crash remaster trilogy at No.3, while the week's only other new release--The Escapists 2--comes in at No.12.

The latest Uncharted adventure launched last week to critical acclaim. Our critic, Peter Brown, said the game "presents an opportunity to show the series from new perspectives," and grows into a "more nuanced, clever experience, ranking among the best in the series." Read more in our full Uncharted: Lost Legacy review.

We also enjoyed the week's other new arrivals; we awarded F1 2017 and Madden NFL 18 a 9/10 each. Check out those reviews here:

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.