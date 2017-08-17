Uncharted: Lost Legacy Review Roundup

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was once a mere expansion for last year's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, but developer Naughty Dog says it's now a fully-fledged Uncharted title in its own right. It stars returning characters Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, and Nathan Drake doesn't feature at all.

We know The Lost Legacy contains the biggest Uncharted level ever made, and we've seen some pre-release gameplay--but is it any good? Reviews have started to go live for the new action game, and it seems critics are enjoying it. Our reviewer, Miguel Concepcion, said "The Lost Legacy doesn't signify a new era for Uncharted" but it does deliver "new settings and character motivations, wrapped in a comfortingly familiar Uncharted package." He went on to say it ranks "among the best in the series." For more, check out our full Uncharted: Lost Legacy review.

For a wider view of critical opinion, check out our review roundup below, or take a look at GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Naughty Dog / Sony

PlayStation 4

August 22 (North America), August 23 (Europe, Australia)

US $40 / £25 / AU $55

GameSpot -- 9/10

"The Lost Legacy doesn't signify a new era for Uncharted so much as it presents an opportunity to show the series from new perspectives, for which Chloe and the AI-controlled Nadine are perfectly capable. With a new playable treasure hunter comes new settings and character motivations, wrapped in a comfortingly familiar Uncharted package. The thrill of playing through set pieces that call back scenes from the earlier games is all the more enhanced when seen through the gameplay mechanics introduced in A Thief's End. The initial hours of The Lost Legacy give an "Uncharted Greatest Hits" vibe, but it grows into a more nuanced, clever experience, ranking among the best in the series while also making its own mark as a standalone Uncharted that isn't anchored to Nathan Drake's harrowing exploits." -- Miguel Concepcion [Full review]

IGN -- 7.5/10

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy succeeds on the strength of its protagonists, writing, and phenomenal depiction of India's jungles and ruins. Being in the company of Chloe and Nadine keeps its overly familiar action sequences and disappointingly empty open-world area interesting, and it regains its footing in smart puzzles and thrilling cinematic moments." -- Marty Sliva [Full review]

Polygon -- 8.5/10

"I went into Uncharted: The Lost Legacy expecting a light stand-alone adventure, but it turns out to serve a much greater purpose. Despite the new protagonist, this game serves as a celebration of everything the Uncharted series has come to represent over a decade of mostly strong releases from Naughty Dog. And because of the new protagonist, it also offers a glimpse into what the franchise could become in the future, with some new developer leading the way. Naughty Dog did right by our memories here, and I hope that whoever takes on Uncharted next does right by them." -- Philip Kollar [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Recommended

"Perhaps it is unfair to expect more of a glorified expansion pack, but it was Naughty Dog that raised our expectations were with the excellent Left Behind add-on for The Last of Us; it seems as though, with its changing of the guard, The Lost Legacy had just as good an opportunity to weave some new patterns with this old yarn. That opportunity has been missed.

"Many won't mind that and will point, reasonably, to the sheer unflagging quality and effortlessness of this action romp. Others, like me, will take pleasure in finding that a smaller Uncharted doesn't mean a lesser one, and that even in a series known for its excess, less can be more. And Nate? To be honest, I didn't really miss him." -- Oli Welsh [Full review]

Trusted Reviews -- 5/5

"It might be shorter--as reflected in the price--but The Lost Legacy is a great Uncharted and a dazzling example of a studio at the top of its game. To be honest, I wouldn't have believed that Chloe and Nadine could make such fantastic, sympathetic protagonists or that Naughty Dog could stretch the formula out for another 10 hours, yet it has and I loved every minute.

"To my mind, this isn't merely one of the best games of the summer, but one of the season's best blockbusters in any media. If Naughty Dog wants to leave the series here, it's hard to grumble, but let's hope it doesn't. Right now, more Uncharted seems like anything but a bad idea." -- Stuart Andrews [Full review]

The Guardian -- 4/5

"Though The Lost Legacy boasts beautiful new environments to explore and for Chloe to take collectible photos of on her smartphone, the journey through them feels very familiar. The only thing that's truly fresh about this game is the protagonists, but they're a promising pair, and those who don't mind a formulaic sequel should take the chance to get to know them. They've certainly proved that we don't need Drake." -- Jordan Erica Webber [Full review]