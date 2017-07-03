Today's Your Last Chance To Get Free PlayStation Plus Games For June 2017 On PS4/PS3/Vita

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, today's the last opportunity to grab the free games from June on PS4, PS3, and Vita. Tomorrow, the free games for July will replace the current selection.

As always, six games are currently available to subscribers. The highlights of June's selection are cooperative zombie-killing game Killing Floor 2 and episodic adventure game Life Is Strange, both available on PS4.

If you have a Vita, you can get Neon Chrome and Spy Chameleon, both of which are also playable on PS4. Finally, if you've hung onto your PS3, you can play WRC 5 and Abyss Odyssey.

Tomorrow, the crop of free games for July go live. These include Until Dawn and the Telltale Game of Thrones series for PS4; Don't Die, Mr. Robot and Element4l for Vita; and Darkstalkers Resurrection and Tokyo Jungle for PS3.

