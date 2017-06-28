Free PlayStation Plus Games For July Announced On PS4, PS3, And Vita

Sony has announced its lineup of free PlayStation Plus games coming in July, and it's a good one. It brings a total of six games for Plus subscribers, three of which are playable on PS4 thanks to Cross-Buy.

The dedicated PS4 titles include PS4-exclusive horror game Until Dawn and Telltale's episodic Game of Thrones series; the timing of the latter works out nicely with the show returning to HBO in July. Joining these is Don't Die, Mr. Robot, an action game for Vita that features Cross-Buy support with PS4. Vita owners also get their hands on Element4l.

Tokyo Jungle

On the PS3 side, Plus members receive Darkstalkers Resurrection, which is actually a collection of two different games from the Darkstalkers fighting game series: Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge and Darkstalkers 3. Also free on PS3 is Tokyo Jungle, the brilliant, quirky action game where you play as various animals--ranging from Pomeranians to lions--in a post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo.

All six of these games will be available for free to Plus subscribers beginning next Tuesday, July 4. You have until then to claim June's free Plus games, which include Killing Floor 2 and Life Is Strange.

Plus members will get their hands on two other perks beginning in July. A booster pack for Orcs Must Die: Unchained, which launches in beta on July 18, will be available until August 15. Additionally, to celebrate the launch of PlayLink--a new multiplayer game platform on PS4 that lets you play using your smartphone--the game That's You will be free until October 24.

July 2017 Free PlayStation Plus Games

PS4

Don't Die, Mr. Robot

Game of Thrones

Until Dawn

PS3

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Tokyo Jungle

Vita