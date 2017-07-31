Titanfall 2 Now Available For Free Through EA And Origin Access

If you're an EA or Origin Access member, today's a good day: Titanfall 2 just went live in EA's Vault as a free download for subscribers. It's available on Xbox One through EA Access and on PC through Origin Access. Each service is $5/£4/€4 per month, and subscribing gets you access to the Vault, a collection of games.

EA generally adds games to the Vault about 6-9 months after release, a pattern the company continued with Titanfall 2. EA is also adding Battlefield 1 to EA/Origin Access sometime soon, although it hasn't announced an exact date.

It's a great time to check out Titanfall 2, as developer Respawn continues to support it with frequent content updates. The most recent of these featured the return of the cooperative Frontier Defense mode.

There are dozens more games in the Vault for you to play, as well. A subscription lets you download the games in full, much like Xbox Live Games With Gold; you can see a list of EA/Origin Access games here. In addition, you get exclusive discounts and, frequently, access to brand-new games a few days before their full release.