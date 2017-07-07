All The EA/Origin Access Free Games

[Updated July 7 with Star Wars Battlefront DLC; Battlefield 1 and more are also on the way.]

Electronic Arts' Xbox One subscription service, EA Access, launched in August 2014 with four free games, including FIFA 14, Madden NFL 25, Peggle 2, and Battlefield 4. Since then, EA has added over 30 more and launched a version of the service on PC called Origin Access.

We've now rounded up all the freebies into lists, which you can see below. We will update this post in the days, weeks, and years ahead when more games are added. EA has vowed never to remove any games from the "Vault" of freebies. "I think one of the key things is that once a game goes into the Vault it stays there, it's not going to be taken out, that's a commitment we've made," Peter Moore said.

No version of EA Access is available on PlayStation 4. According to Sony, the service does not offer the kind of value PlayStation fans have come to expect. That being said, Sony maintains that it is open to having a dialogue with EA about how it might be able to bring EA Access to PS4 someday.

In addition to free games, EA/Origin Access members can play some games (but not all) ahead of launch; most of the time, subscribers get a five-day headstart. Another benefit is that subscribers save 10 percent on all EA digital content, which knocks down the price of a $60 game to $54.

The service costs $5/month or $30/year.

EA Access Free Games (As of July 7, 2017)

New and upcoming games are bolded

Battlefield 1 (coming by September 2017)

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield Hardline

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Dead Space

Dead Space Ignition

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age: Inquisition

EA Sports UFC

EA Sports UFC 2

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 14

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

Heavy Weapon

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 25

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Medal of Honor Airborne

Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

NBA Live 15

NBA Live 16

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Rivals

NHL 15

NHL 16

NHL 17

Peggle 2

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Skate 3

SSX

Star Wars Battlefront + DLC Expansions (DLC added July 7, 2017)

Titanfall

Titanfall 2 (coming by September 2017)

Unravel

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge

Origin Access Free Games (As of July 7, 2017)