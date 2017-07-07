All The EA/Origin Access Free Games
EA's subscription service offers dozens of free games.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
[Updated July 7 with Star Wars Battlefront DLC; Battlefield 1 and more are also on the way.]
Electronic Arts' Xbox One subscription service, EA Access, launched in August 2014 with four free games, including FIFA 14, Madden NFL 25, Peggle 2, and Battlefield 4. Since then, EA has added over 30 more and launched a version of the service on PC called Origin Access.
We've now rounded up all the freebies into lists, which you can see below. We will update this post in the days, weeks, and years ahead when more games are added. EA has vowed never to remove any games from the "Vault" of freebies. "I think one of the key things is that once a game goes into the Vault it stays there, it's not going to be taken out, that's a commitment we've made," Peter Moore said.
No version of EA Access is available on PlayStation 4. According to Sony, the service does not offer the kind of value PlayStation fans have come to expect. That being said, Sony maintains that it is open to having a dialogue with EA about how it might be able to bring EA Access to PS4 someday.
In addition to free games, EA/Origin Access members can play some games (but not all) ahead of launch; most of the time, subscribers get a five-day headstart. Another benefit is that subscribers save 10 percent on all EA digital content, which knocks down the price of a $60 game to $54.
The service costs $5/month or $30/year.
EA Access Free Games (As of July 7, 2017)
New and upcoming games are bolded
- Battlefield 1 (coming by September 2017)
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Dead Space
- Dead Space Ignition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- EA Sports UFC
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 14
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 16
- FIFA 17
- Heavy Weapon
- Madden NFL 15
- Madden NFL 16
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 25
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Mirror's Edge
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- NBA Live 15
- NBA Live 16
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Rivals
- NHL 15
- NHL 16
- NHL 17
- Peggle 2
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- Skate 3
- SSX
- Star Wars Battlefront + DLC Expansions (DLC added July 7, 2017)
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2 (coming by September 2017)
- Unravel
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge
Origin Access Free Games (As of July 7, 2017)
- Aragami
- The Banner Saga
- Battlefield 1 (coming by September 2017)
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Hardline
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crusader: No Regret
- Crusader: No Remorse
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dungeons of Dredmore
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 16
- Furi
- Jade Empire
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault
- Mini Metro
- Mirror's Edge
- Need For Speed
- Need For Speed Rivals
- Oxenfree (coming by September 2017)
- Peggle
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Rebel Galaxy (coming by September 2017)
- The Saboteur
- Sim City
- Sim City 2000
- Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition (added July 7, 2017)
- The Sims 3
- The Sims 4: Digital Deluxe Edition (coming by September 2017)
- This War of Mine
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2 (coming by September 2017)
- Torchlight II
- Trine
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Unravel
Join the conversation