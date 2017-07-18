Next Free Titanfall 2 DLC Includes 4-Player Horde Mode, Two New Maps

Titanfall 2's next DLC pack has been revealed, and its biggest addition is Frontier Defense, a cooperative, wave-based mode. It's coming next week on July 25, and the mode and two new maps will be free to all players.

In a blog post today, developer Respawn announced that Frontier Defense is on the way and will support five maps at launch. It's a four-player co-op mode that's much like other horde modes, although this one will, of course, feature Titans. It's very similar to the Frontier Defense mode that was added to the first Titanfall in a post-launch update.

There are five waves of increasingly strong enemies to defeat, and killing them gets you money that you can spend on tools and items. Frontier Defense has five difficulty levels to choose from, and a new Titan progression system that unlocks upgrades for your Titan. You can watch the mode's trailer above.

In addition, the DLC comes with two maps. The first, called Rise, is a remaster from the original game that emphasizes long sight lines. "The towering, sheer walls and a system of convenient zip lines provide Pilots with means to get around quickly while Titans do battle in the long corridors below," Respawn stated. "Pilots can also set up ambushes in the guts of this complex pipeworks, while titans can lock down large sections of the battlefield at critical junctures."

Township, meanwhile, is a new map for the Pilot vs. Pilot gametype Live Fire. "A new modular construction of a residential firefight," Respawn wrote. "Cover is sparse for Pilots bold enough to leave the safety of a few houses. Windows and rooftops decide who controls the map, but dense interiors can always hold surprises."

Finally, there'll be a few new cosmetic items to purchase alongside the free content. New Elite Warpaints are coming for Titans and weapons. Owning the new weapon Warpaints gives you a 10% chance to earn a double XP token at the end of a match, and it grants a merit boost for your teammates. Until August 28, these are available in a bundle; after that, they'll have to be purchased individually. The Titan Warpaints, on the other hand, give you and your teammates an XP boost in Frontier Defense. These Warpaints are only available until August 28. You can see all of the new cosmetics below.