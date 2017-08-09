This Star Wars Actor Could Join Spider-Man Spinoff Movie

Riz Ahmed, who played Bodhi Rook in Star Wars: Rogue One, is reportedly being considered for a part in the Spider-Man spinoff movie Venom starring Tom Hardy. According to Variety, Ahmed is in "early talks" to join Venom. Sources told the site that Ahmed will play a "popular" character from the Marvel series, though the identity was not disclosed.

The Venom movie, which is due out in October 2018, is being made by Sony, which owns the rights to Spider-Man and associated characters. Marvel had to strike a deal with Sony to allow Spidey to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Spider-Man: Homecoming and last year's Captain America: Civil War. However, Spider-Man will not be in Venom.

Gangster Quad and Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is attached to direct the untitled Venom movie.

In addition to Venom, Sony is making a sequel to Homecoming, and director Jon Watts is apparently coming back to direct.

Insomniac Games is making a new Spider-Man game for PS4, but it doesn't follow the story of any movie. The game will show how Spider-Man and Peter Parker's worlds collide. The developers also said the game is inspired by the Ultimate Spider-Man comic series.