PS4 Exclusive Spider-Man Gameplay, Plot Details Revealed

We got a more in-depth look today at the plot of Spider-Man and learned more about its open-world gameplay. The PS4-exclusive action game from developer Insomniac was shown off at Disney's D23 Expo, and the studio released the behind-the-scenes video above.

Spider-Man will feature a "new universe and a new story," according to the developers. The video says the game will show how Spider-Man and Peter Parker's worlds collide. Spider-Man is older in this game, 23 years old, "an athlete in his prime" who's more comfortable with his powers. The developers also said the game is inspired by the Ultimate Spider-Man comic series.

The open-world setting will let players fully interact with environments around them, using objects to battle your enemies. Gameplay has improved since the game was revealed at E3, according to Insomniac. Web swinging has been improved, making it easier to "gain swing." Combat has also evolved.

We got our first look at Spider-Man's gameplay at E3 2017. Check out the earlier gameplay video here. Insomniac says its open world will be much larger than that of one of its previous games, Sunset Overdrive. There's no release date at this time, but the game is confirmed for 2018.