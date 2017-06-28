Spider-Man Is Not In The Venom Spinoff, Marvel Boss Confirms

Spider-Man will not show up in the upcoming Venom spinoff starring Tom Hardy. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed this tonight at the red carpet event for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Asked outright by Variety if Tom Holland's Spider-Man would be in the film, Feige said, "No." He added: "No, I think the folks there are making a great Venom movie and I don't know much about it, but I know they're off to a good start with Tom Hardy."

Will Spider-Man appear in the new "Venom" movie? We asked @Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige | #SpiderManHomecoming Premiere pic.twitter.com/rRA8J8DKPG — Variety (@Variety) June 29, 2017

The Venom movie, which is due out in October 2018, is being made by Sony, which owns the rights to Spider-Man and associated characters. Marvel had to strike a deal with Sony to allow Spidey to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Homecoming and last year's Captain America: Civil War.

Ruben Fleischer, who directed Zombieland, is attached to directed the untitled Venom movie.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theatres on July 7. Holland stars as Spider-Man, with castmates including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Michael Keaton (Vulture).