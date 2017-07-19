Spider-Man: Homecoming Director Coming Back For The Sequel, Report Says

A sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is on the way, and now it's been reported that Sony is looking director Jon Watts to return alongside star Tom Holland. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony and Marvel are planning to stick with Watts for the sequel.

The sequel's story will begin after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, according to the report. Holland is coming back as Spider-Man, but that's all we know about the story.

Watts also directed the Kevin Bacon movie Cop Car and the 2014 horror film Clown.

It's not a big surprise that Sony and Marvel would want to bring Watts back for the Homecoming sequel. The superhero movie was generally well-liked and it has made more than $480 million so far, after just two weeks, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie also starred Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, and Zendaya.

The Homecoming sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.