The Witcher 3 Got A PS4 Pro Update And We Tested It Out

CD Projekt Red released a new update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt this week that enabled the celebrated RPG to make more use of the PS4 Pro's extra horsepower. This means 4K support (if you have a compatible TV), while the game's performance overall has seen "a slight boost." We've installed the update and tested it out. Check out our video above in which GameSpot's Jake Dekker talks about the improvements and more.

CD Projekt Red said in September 2016 that it would not release a PS4 Pro update for The Witcher 3, saying the studio would rather focus on its upcoming games instead of looking back at older titles. But at E3 this year, the Polish studio confirmed that updates for the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X were in the works.

Separately, Eurogamer's Digital Foundry reports that the PS4 Pro update for The Witcher 3 improves texture filtering and renders at 1920x2160 using a checkerboard configuration. Overall, the site said the PS4 Pro update "does indeed deliver an improved presentation overall," though it might not be as big a boost as some would have liked to see.

The Witcher franchise is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year--CD Projekt Red put out a nice, celebratory video to mark the occasion.

The Witcher 3 was the last game to star Geralt, but there could be more games in the series without him. The Witcher 3 was a critical and commercial success, so The Witcher 4 coming to market eventually seems likely,though it surely won't happen soon. In December 2015, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski said it would be unfair to fans of the series not to make a fourth game.

CD Projekt Red is currently working on the ambitious-sounding Cyberpunk 2077, in addition to ongoing support for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.