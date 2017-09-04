The Witcher Hits 10th Anniversary, Awesome Celebratory Video Released

2007 was a wonderful year for gaming. It brought games like Halo 3, BioShock, Assassin's Creed, Portal, Rock Band, Crysis, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and Super Mario Galaxy. Another game released that year that would go on to spawn a franchise was The Witcher. It's now 10 years old (!!!), and to celebrate the milestone, developer CD Projekt Red put out a nice video that shows main character Geralt looking back on his memories as part of a birthday party where people are playing Gwent, of course.

How many franchise characters can you spot? Check out the video below.

The Witcher was followed up by The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings in 2011 and then The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in May 2015--it was GameSpot's Game of the Year. CD Projekt Red released two expansions for it--Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine--and updates for the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro are coming.

But after that, it sounds like the franchise is taking a rest.

The Witcher 3 was the last game to star Geralt, but there could be more games in the series without him. The Witcher 3 was a critical and commercial success, so The Witcher 4 coming to market eventually seems likely,though it surely won't happen soon. In December 2015, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski said it would be unfair to fans of the series not to make a fourth game.

CD Projekt Red is currently working on the ambitious-sounding Cyberpunk 2077, in addition to ongoing support for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.