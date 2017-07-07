The New Castlevania Animated Series Launches Today On Netflix

The track record for film adaptations of video games remains poor, to say the least, but we've seen curiously few attempts at turning games into TV shows. We're getting one such show today, with a new animated series based on Castlevania making its debut.

Season 1, Part 1 of Castlevania is now available on Netflix. This is comprised of four episodes, each running about 23 minutes long, meaning you've got roughly an hour and a half's worth of episodes to check out. The first trailer for it (above) was surprisingly promising.

"Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself," an official description reads.

Castlevania's voice cast includes a pair of stars from the Hobbit films, Richard Armitage (who plays Trevor Belmont here) and Graham McTavish (Dracula). You can check out the full Castlevania cast here.

An exact date for the next set of episodes has not yet been announced. There's also no word on what's next for the video game series, though Symphony of the Night designer Koji Igarashi's spiritual successor, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, is due out in 2018.