Watch The First Trailer For Netflix's Castlevania Show; Possible Release Date Announced

With no advance warning, the debut trailer for Netflix's upcoming Castlevania series has arrived, and it actually looks promising.

The trailer was shared on Latin America's Netflix Twitter account today and has yet to appear elsewhere. The dialogue is still in English, but it features Spanish subtitles. Check it out below.

Existe una esperanza en medio de las tinieblas. #Castlevania. pic.twitter.com/750lnrLlQY — Netflix LATAM (@NetflixLAT) May 24, 2017

Netflix announced the series earlier this year and said that it was due out sometime in 2017. Today's trailer mentions a July 7 release date, though we don't know if that only applies to Latin American markets. We'll report back as Netflix shares more.

Our only look at the series before today came in the form of a cool-looking poster that features a giant castle basking in the light of a red moon. Bats were also involved.

Castlevania is produced by Adi Shakar and written by Warren Ellis, the famed comic writer behind series like Transmetropolitan.

"Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself," an official description reads.