The Hobbit, Call Of Duty Actors Voicing The New Castlevania Netflix Show

The voice cast for the upcoming Castelvania animated show for Netflix has been announced--and it includes some big names. In a weird and wonderful YouTube video (via Polygon), producer Adi Shankar and Dracula voice actor Graham McTavish (The Hobbit, Call of Duty) announced the voice cast.

Richard Armitage, who played Thorin in the Hobbit trilogy, will play the role of Trevor Belmont, while Battlestar Galactica actor James Callis voices Alucard. Honey, I Shrunk The Kids actor Matt Frewer plays The Bishop, while Blow actor Tony Amendola portrays The Elder. Additionally, Smily Swallow voices Dracula's wife, Lisa Tepes, and Alejandra Reynoso portrays Sypha Belnades.

Netflix announced the series earlier this year and said that it was due out sometime in 2017. It's now been confirmed that the show premieres very soon, arriving on July 7.

The show was written by Warren Ellis, the famed comic writer behind series like Transmetropolitan. You can watch the first trailer here.

"Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself," an official description reads.