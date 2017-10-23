The Legend Of Zelda Encyclopedia Is Getting An Awesome-Looking Deluxe Edition

Comic publisher Dark Horse recently announced that it will release The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia in English next April. While the standard version will feature the same style of cover as the previous two Zelda books, Hyrule Historia and Arts & Artifacts, the newly announced deluxe edition (via Kotaku) sports a much nicer design that is sure to appeal to longtime fans of the series.

Whereas the standard edition of The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia comes bound in a blue hardback cover with the Triforce featured prominently on the front, the deluxe edition resembles the original Legend of Zelda's gold NES cartridge. The tome also comes with a black slipcase cover, as well as a scale instruction booklet to make it an authentic replica of the NES game. You can take a look at it below.

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is a 320-page book that covers the series up to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. Along with an expanded look at the series' lore, the book features item and enemy descriptions, concept art, and an exclusive interview with Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma. The standard version retails for $40, while the deluxe edition carries a price tag of $80.

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia releases on April 24, 2018. It's the third and final installment in the "Goddess Collection" trilogy of Zelda books, following the aforementioned Hyrule Historia and Arts & Artifacts. Nintendo also recently announced an art book for the series' most recent title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.