Nintendo Is Releasing A Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Art Book

Nintendo revealed via Twitter today that a third Zelda art book is in the works. Unlike the previous two, this one will focus entirely on the series' most recent installment, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

While the company didn't announce a release date for the new art book, it did share a few sample images of it on its Twitter account. One shows early sketches of the popular Zora prince, Sidon, whose early designs look much different from the one that appears in the game. Another shows concept art for Sidon's father, King Dorephan, and provides some more background information on the Zora royal family (albeit in Japanese). You can take a look at the images below.

The first Zelda art book, Hyrule Historia, was released in North America in 2013. Along with concept art from throughout the series' history, Hyrule Historia offered insight into the development of each of the series' main installments and detailed where each fits into the Zelda timeline. It was followed by The Legend of Zelda: Arts & Artifacts, a comprehensive collection of artwork and rare sketches from each Zelda game, earlier this year.

The first DLC expansion for Breath of the Wild, The Master Trials, was released last week. It introduced a more difficult Master Mode, as well as an assortment of new armor and masks, an item that lets players create a quick-travel point, and a Hero's Path system that tracks where you traveled around Hyrule. Its most significant addition, however, is the Trial of the Sword, a Cave of Ordeals-like challenge that players will need to complete in order to wield a fully powered Master Sword. The Master Trials can only be purchased as part of the game's $20 Expansion Pass.

Breath of the Wild's next DLC pack, The Champions' Ballad, is scheduled to arrive for the Switch and Wii U versions this holiday. Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma revealed some new details about the DLC during a Zelda masterclass at Japan Expo in Paris. Aonuma confirmed that players will still play as Link in the next expansion, and they'll learn more about Princess Zelda during the course of its story. You can read more about the Champions' Ballad pack--and see some brief development footage of it--here.