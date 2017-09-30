Enormous Legend Of Zelda Encyclopedia Book Coming To North America Next Year

Zelda fans looking for more reading material on Nintendo's legendary series will be able to pick up another beautiful and comprehensive book next spring. Comic publisher Dark Horse has announced it will release an English version of The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia in April 2018.

As its name implies, The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is a voluminous book about the world of Hyrule. Dark Horse says the 320-page tome covers the series up to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and "describes enemies and items, potions and poes, an expansion of the lore touched upon in the 2013 smash-hit Hyrule Historia, concept art, screencaps, maps, main characters and how they relate, languages, and much, much more." The book also includes an interview with Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma.

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is the third in what is dubbed the "Goddess Collection" trilogy of Zelda books. The first installment, Hyrule Historia, was published in 2013 and featured concept art, developer insight, and timeline placement for each of the series' games. The most recent book, The Legend of Zelda Arts & Artifacts, released earlier this year and contained a comprehensive selection of promotional and concept art from throughout the series' long history.

In addition to The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, Nintendo announced it is releasing a new art book focusing exclusively on the series' most recent installment, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. No release date has been announced, but Nintendo did share a few sample images from the book earlier this summer, showcasing early sketches of the popular Zora prince Sidon and his father, King Dorephan.

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia releases on April 24, 2018 and will retail for $40. The book is available for pre-order now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.