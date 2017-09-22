The Evil Within Director Wants To Port Sequel To Nintendo Switch

The Evil Within 2 is out in just a few weeks for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and now producer Shinji Mikami--who previously directed the original game as well as the Resident Evil series--has said he would like to see a Switch version of the horror title.

In an interview with GameSpot, Mikami said, "I think a Switch version would be interesting. I'd like to try it if I had the chance." While not exactly confirmation that such a port is happening, it's at least promising that such a prominent figure in the series (Mikami is acting as producer and supervisor on the sequel) would like to see it happen.

There's at least one small stumbling block however: "First I'd like to buy a Switch myself," Mikami said. "I had to borrow Zelda with the Switch from another staff member to play it."

The Evil Within 2 is being published by Bethesda, a company that is currently in the process of porting Doom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to Nintendo's hybrid console. However those titles are all developed by Bethesda internally, while The Evil Within 2's primary developer is Mikami's Tango Gameworks. If you want to see more of those games, you can now watch eight minutes of Doom on Switch gameplay.

Elsewhere in our interview, Mikami said the development period for The Evil Within 2 was "quite a bit shorter" than that of the first game. But that's not hugely uncommon, as he noted, "It always takes more time to make the first game in a series, compared to subsequent games."

We also asked Mikami about the growing expense of game development, particularly for bigger projects. Noting that it isn't a new trend, he said, "It's hard to make an original [game] now. The budgets are very big and the stakes are higher than they used to be." As for whether he would like to do a smaller project, he said, "Yes. I would like to do that," adding, "I don't know if it's OK to say that."

The Evil Within 2 is just a few weeks away; its release date is set for October 13 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. For more, You can read our impressions of The Evil Within 2.