Watch 8 Minutes Of Doom On Nintendo Switch

Doom appearing on the Nintendo Switch was one of the highlights of the most recent Nintendo Direct. We managed to get some quality time with this acclaimed shooter using Switch's portable screen setup. Note that we played this non-final build on a Switch debug unit, so the frame rate and performance is subject to change. We also encountered some sound glitches during our direct-line audio recording due to the nature of the debug.

Doom looks to be one of the bloodier games for the Switch as we were assured the gore will not be toned down for the Nintendo console. It's also supported by all the original version's post-release content. That includes the suite of multiplayer maps and modes, which will be offered as an optional free download at launch. Doom on Switch is scheduled for release Holiday 2017.