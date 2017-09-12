The Evil Within 2's New Trailer Showcases More Story Details And Horrific Monsters

Bethesda has shared a new trailer for The Evil Within 2, the upcoming survival horror game from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's studio, Tango Gameworks. The intense video provides another look at the game's dark storyline and the gruesome creatures players will encounter on their journey back into the STEM world.

Set three years after the events of the first title, The Evil Within 2 puts players once again in the role of Sebastian Castellanos. After learning that his daughter Lily is still alive, Sebastian enters the STEM world once again to rescue her. This time, however, he'll be faced with new horrors--among them a twisted photographer named Stefano Valentini--and will have to find Lily before STEM is completely destroyed.

We got a chance to play through an early portion of The Evil Within 2 last month. While the game feels similar to the first Evil Within, we found it places more of a focus on survival and exploration than its predecessor. The game also features a more flexible upgrade system, giving players a greater degree of freedom in how they customize Sebastian and his arsenal.

The Evil Within 2 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 13. We got a chance to speak with the game's creative team at QuakeCon last month about its greater emphasis on exploration and Shinji Mikami's thoughts on Resident Evil 7.