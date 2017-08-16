The Evil Within 2's Newest Trailer Introduces A Twisted Photographer

Nightmarish creatures aren't the only monsters that await Sebastion in The Evil Within 2. He'll also cross paths with many sadistic humans on his quest to rescue his daughter, Lily. Today, Bethesda introduced one of the murderous characters Sebastion will encounter during the game: the twisted photographer Stefano Valentini.

Bethesda describes Valentini as "an artist with dark proclivities and unbounded imagination." His artwork consists of gruesome photographs of his victims and "moment of death" tableaus that capture the last seconds of their lives. Valentini served as a war photographer, though an accident caused him to lose his eye and, ultimately, pushed him into madness. His insatiable desire to create his grisly art has led him to set his sights on Lily, who Valentini says is the "key to unlocking the potential" of the game's STEM world.

Players will have a chance to explore Valentini's gallery in the game and see his dark artwork firsthand. They'll also encounter "one of his greatest masterpieces," the gruesome Obscura, a creature "sculpted from blood and bone and flesh."

The Evil Within 2 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 13. Those who pre-order the title will receive the bonus Last Chance Pack, which includes a number of weapons, ammunition, and crafting items to help players on their journey into the STEM world. The game also features a deeper customization system than its predecessor, giving players greater flexibility in how they upgrade Sebastion and his weapons.