The Evil Within 2 Gives Players Greater Freedom To Customize Their Experience, Here’s How

Bethesda has shared some new details about its upcoming survival-horror game, The Evil Within 2. In a post on its blog, the publisher shed more light on the game's customization system, which sounds considerably more flexible than its precedessor's.

As before, players will be able to customize both protagonist Sebastian as well as his arsenal of weapons. This time, however, they'll use separate resources to upgrade the two. Green Gel, which customized both Sebastian and his gear in the previous game, now only upgrades the hero. Weapons, meanwhile, can now be tweaked with Weapon Parts.

According to Bethesda, Sebastian's customization options fall within five categories, which include health, combat, stealth, recovery, and athleticism. Players will be able to tailor Sebastian's abilities to suit their own play style depending upon the categories they invest in. Upgrading the combat tree, for instance, increases the amount of damage Sebastian can inflict and allows him to learn an ability called Bullet Cascade, which ramps up the power of each consecutive shot for a limited time. Investing in the health tree, on the other hand, increases Sebastian's life gauge and allows him to potentially endure what might otherwise be fatal attacks.

Players can further customize the experience by outfitting their weapons with Parts, which can add new abilities or increase their fire rate and ammo capacity. The game also features a deep crafting system, which allows players to use the items they've gathered to create weapons and ammo. You can read more about The Evil Within 2's extensive customization system on Bethesda's website.

The Evil Within 2 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 13. Like its predecessor, the game is being developed by Tango Gameworks, the studio run by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. Those who pre-order the title will receive the bonus Last Chance DLC pack which includes an exclusive weapon and other beneficial items.