The Crash Bandicoot Remaster Trilogy Tops The Charts Again In AU/NZ

Another week, another No. 1 for Activision's Crash Bandicoot remaster package in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA today released the weekly sales charts for the week ended July 16, showing that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was yet again No. 1 in both regions on the all-platforms physical sales charts, a position its held for a while now.

In Australia, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Prey, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare rounded out the top five. For New Zealand, Zodiac Age, Grand Theft Auto V, Tekken 7, and Need for Speed made up the rest of the top five.

Earlier this month, Activision said the N. Sane Trilogy, which includes updated versions of the first three games, was an experiment of sorts to see if the Crash band still had power. It appears that it does, so it'll be interesting to see what Activision does going forward.

See below for the complete physical games sales charts for the week ended July 16, divided by platform and region. Note that these charts only account for physical game sales, not digital, so it may not be necessarily representative of total spend. The charts were supplied by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA).

Australia

All Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Call of Duty: Black Ops III Prey Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Rainbow Six Siege Ghost Recon: Wildlands Overwatch

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Prey Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Horizon Zero Dawn Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Forza Horizon 3 Rainbow Six Siege Ghost Recon: Wildlands Minecraft Overwatch Battlefield

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: breath of the Wild Minecraft Cars 3: Driven to Win Just Dance 2017 Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD ESPN Sports Connection Star Fox Zero Nintendo Land Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival Super Mario 3D World

PlayStation Vita

Minecraft God Wars: Future Past One Piece: Burning Blood Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space Borderlands 2 God Eater 2: Rage Burst Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault Grand Kingdom Lego Ninjago Nindroids Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

3DS

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Donkey Kong Country Returns Super Mario Maker Mario Kart 7 Monster Hunter: Generations Super Smash Bros. Ever Oasis New Super Mario Bros. 2

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arms 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Lego City Undercover Cars 3: Driven to Win Disagea 5 Complete Puyo Puyo Tetris

PC

The Sims 4 Overwatch Prey Diablo III Battle Chest The Sims 4 City Living Battlefield 1 The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind The Sims 4 Get to Work World of Warcraft: Legion Ghost Recon: Wildlands

New Zealand

All Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 Need for Speed Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 4 Star Wars: Battlefront Ghost Recon: Wildlands Battlefield 1

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 Need for Speed Star Wars Battlefront Battlefield 4 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Horizon: Zero Dawn

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Overwatch Minecraft Forza Motorsport 6 Battlefield 1 Battlefield 4 Need for Speed Rival

Wii U

Splatoon Minecraft Yoshi's Wooly World Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush Star Fox Zero Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Lego City Undercover Batman: Arkham City Hyrule Warriors Mario Party 10

PlayStation Vita

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Phineas & Ferb Day of Doofenshmirtz Rayman Legends Injustice: Gods Among Us Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Lego The hobbit Minecraft God Eater 2: Rage Burst Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7

3DS

Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Super Mario Maker Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Pokemon Omega Ruby Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Code Name: S.T.E.A.M. Mario Kart 7 Super Smash Bros. Donkey Kong Country Returns

Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Arms 1-2-Switch Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Just Dance 2017 Lego City Undercover Cars 3: Driven to Win Disgaea 5 Complete Skylanders Imaginators

PC