The Crash Bandicoot Remaster Trilogy Tops The Charts Again In AU/NZ
Still No. 1.
Another week, another No. 1 for Activision's Crash Bandicoot remaster package in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA today released the weekly sales charts for the week ended July 16, showing that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was yet again No. 1 in both regions on the all-platforms physical sales charts, a position its held for a while now.
In Australia, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Prey, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare rounded out the top five. For New Zealand, Zodiac Age, Grand Theft Auto V, Tekken 7, and Need for Speed made up the rest of the top five.
Earlier this month, Activision said the N. Sane Trilogy, which includes updated versions of the first three games, was an experiment of sorts to see if the Crash band still had power. It appears that it does, so it'll be interesting to see what Activision does going forward.
See below for the complete physical games sales charts for the week ended July 16, divided by platform and region. Note that these charts only account for physical game sales, not digital, so it may not be necessarily representative of total spend. The charts were supplied by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA).
Australia
All Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Prey
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Overwatch
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Prey
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Forza Horizon 3
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Minecraft
- Overwatch
- Battlefield
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Just Dance 2017
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- ESPN Sports Connection
- Star Fox Zero
- Nintendo Land
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
- Super Mario 3D World
PlayStation Vita
- Minecraft
- God Wars: Future Past
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- Borderlands 2
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Grand Kingdom
- Lego Ninjago Nindroids
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
3DS
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Super Mario Maker
- Mario Kart 7
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Super Smash Bros.
- Ever Oasis
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Lego City Undercover
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Disagea 5 Complete
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
PC
- The Sims 4
- Overwatch
- Prey
- Diablo III Battle Chest
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Battlefield 1
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
New Zealand
All Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tekken 7
- Need for Speed
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 4
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Battlefield 1
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tekken 7
- Need for Speed
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Battlefield 4
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Overwatch
- Minecraft
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Need for Speed Rival
Wii U
- Splatoon
- Minecraft
- Yoshi's Wooly World
- Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush
- Star Fox Zero
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Lego City Undercover
- Batman: Arkham City
- Hyrule Warriors
- Mario Party 10
PlayStation Vita
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Phineas & Ferb Day of Doofenshmirtz
- Rayman Legends
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego The hobbit
- Minecraft
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
- Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Super Mario Maker
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Code Name: S.T.E.A.M.
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Smash Bros.
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego City Undercover
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- Skylanders Imaginators
PC
- The Sims 4
- Overwatch
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Diablo III: Battle Chest
- Battlefield 1
- Star Wars Battlefront
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Starcraft II: Battle Chest
- The Sims 4: Get to Work
