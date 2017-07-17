Crash Bandicoot Remaster Stays No. 1 In Australia And New Zealand

Activision's Crash Bandicoot remaster package, the N. Sane Trilogy, continues to ride high. The latest weekly charts have been posted for Australia and New Zealand, showing that the PS4-exclusive N. Sane Trilogy was the best-selling game on the all-platforms physical charts for the week ended July 9. (Note: the charts came in late this week). The N. Sane Trilogy was also the best-selling game of the week last week in both markets.

In Australia, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Black Ops III, Grand Theft Auto V, and Overwatch rounded out the top five. For New Zealand, Grand Theft Auto V, Need for Speed, Tekken 7, and Star Wars: Battlefront made up the rest of the top five.

See below for the complete physical games sales charts for the week ended July 9, divided by platform and region. Note that these charts only account for physical game sales, not digital, so it may not be necessarily representative of total spend. The charts were supplied by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA).

Australia

All Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Overwatch Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rainbow Six: Siege Battlefield 1 Mario Kart 8 Prey

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Horizon: Zero Dawn Ghost Recon: Wildlands Tekken 7 Rainbow Six: Siege Battlefield 1 Overwatch

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 3 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Overwatch Rainbow Six Siege Battlefield 1 Minecraft Watch Dogs 2

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft Cars 3: Driven to Win Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Just Dance 2017 Star Fox Zero Lego Dimensions ESPN Sports Connection Nintendo Land Just Dance 2016

PS Vita

God Wars: Future Past Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy World of Final Fantasy Looney Tunes: Galactic Force One Piece: Burning Blood Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault Borderlands 2 Lego Harry Potter 2: Years 5-7 Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

3DS

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Donkey Kong Country Returns Super Mario Maker Mario Kart 7 Super Smash Bros. Monster Hunter: Generations Ever Oasis Mario Party: Island Tour

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arms 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Lego City Undercover Cars 3: Driven to Win Disgaea 5 Complete Puyo Puyo Tetris

PC

The Sims 4 Overwatch Prey The Sims 4: City Living Diablo III: Battle Chest Battlefield 1 The Sims 4: Get To Work Rainbow Six Siege World of Warcraft: Legion The Sims 4: Get Together

New Zealand

All Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Tekken 7 Star Wars: Battlefront Battlefield 4 Forza Horizon 3 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Battlefield 1 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Need for Speed Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 Star Wars Battlefront Battlefield 4 Battlefield 1 Ghost Recon: Wildlands NBA 2K17 Ratchet & Clank

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Tekken 7 Far Cry Primal Need for Speed Rivals Battlefield 4 Battlefield 1 Minecraft

Wii U

Yoshi's Wooly World Star Fox Zero Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush Splatoon Hyrule Warriors Xenoblade Chronicles X Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Devil's Third

PlayStation Vita

Injustice: Gods Among Us Lego Jurassic World World of Final Fantasy Freedom Wars God Eater 2: Rage Burst Gravity Rush Invizimals: The Alliance Lego Marvel Superheroes Lego Ninjago Nindroids Lego The Hobbit

3DS

Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Mario Kart 7 Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Super Mario Maker Super Smash Bros. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia Harvest Moon: Skytree Village Code Name: S.T.E.A.M. Pokemon Omega Ruby

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 7 Deluxe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arms 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Disgaea 5 Complete Cars 3: Driven to Win Lego City Undercover Puyo Puyo Tetris

PC