Crash Bandicoot Remaster Stays No. 1 In Australia And New Zealand
The N. Sane Trilogy remains the best-selling game of the week.
Activision's Crash Bandicoot remaster package, the N. Sane Trilogy, continues to ride high. The latest weekly charts have been posted for Australia and New Zealand, showing that the PS4-exclusive N. Sane Trilogy was the best-selling game on the all-platforms physical charts for the week ended July 9. (Note: the charts came in late this week). The N. Sane Trilogy was also the best-selling game of the week last week in both markets.
In Australia, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Black Ops III, Grand Theft Auto V, and Overwatch rounded out the top five. For New Zealand, Grand Theft Auto V, Need for Speed, Tekken 7, and Star Wars: Battlefront made up the rest of the top five.
See below for the complete physical games sales charts for the week ended July 9, divided by platform and region. Note that these charts only account for physical game sales, not digital, so it may not be necessarily representative of total spend. The charts were supplied by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA).
Australia
All Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Overwatch
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Battlefield 1
- Mario Kart 8
- Prey
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tekken 7
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Battlefield 1
- Overwatch
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Overwatch
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft
- Watch Dogs 2
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Just Dance 2017
- Star Fox Zero
- Lego Dimensions
- ESPN Sports Connection
- Nintendo Land
- Just Dance 2016
PS Vita
- God Wars: Future Past
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- World of Final Fantasy
- Looney Tunes: Galactic Force
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Borderlands 2
- Lego Harry Potter 2: Years 5-7
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
3DS
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Super Mario Maker
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Smash Bros.
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Ever Oasis
- Mario Party: Island Tour
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Lego City Undercover
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
PC
- The Sims 4
- Overwatch
- Prey
- The Sims 4: City Living
- Diablo III: Battle Chest
- Battlefield 1
- The Sims 4: Get To Work
- Rainbow Six Siege
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- The Sims 4: Get Together
New Zealand
All Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Need for Speed
- Tekken 7
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- Battlefield 4
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Need for Speed
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tekken 7
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 1
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- NBA 2K17
- Ratchet & Clank
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Tekken 7
- Far Cry Primal
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft
Wii U
- Yoshi's Wooly World
- Star Fox Zero
- Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush
- Splatoon
- Hyrule Warriors
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Devil's Third
PlayStation Vita
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Lego Jurassic World
- World of Final Fantasy
- Freedom Wars
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
- Gravity Rush
- Invizimals: The Alliance
- Lego Marvel Superheroes
- Lego Ninjago Nindroids
- Lego The Hobbit
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Mario Kart 7
- Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Super Mario Maker
- Super Smash Bros.
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia
- Harvest Moon: Skytree Village
- Code Name: S.T.E.A.M.
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 7 Deluxe
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Lego City Undercover
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
PC
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Overwatch
- The Sims 4: City Living
- Diablo III: Battle Chest
- StarCraft II: Battle Chest
- The Sims 4: Get to Work
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Battlefield 1
- Fallout 4
