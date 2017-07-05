Top 10 Best-Selling Games Of The Week Revealed For AU/NZ
The Crash Bandicoot remaster comes out on top.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy sold the best in the UK last week and now we know it came out on top in Australia and New Zealand last week as well. The IGEA today released the physical game sales charts for the the week ended July 2, showing that Activision's remaster package came out on top in the two countries on the all-plaftorms charts.
Activision Blizzard had a particularly strong week in Australia, with its games taking four out of the top five spots. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was No. 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops III landed in the No. 3 position. Overwatch, from Blizzard, landed in the No. 5 spot. Rockstar's juggernaut Grand Theft Auto V finished the week in the No. 4 position.
See below for the complete physical games sales charts for the week ended July 2, divided by platform and region. Note that these charts only account for physical game sales, not digital, so it may not be necessarily representative of total spend.
Australia
All Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Overwatch
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Mario Kart 8
- Dishonored 2
- Battlefield 1
- Rainbow Six Siege
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dishonored 2
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Tekken 7
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Overwatch
- Battlefield 1
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Fallout 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Battlefield 1
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Overwatch
- Minecraft
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Star Fox Zero
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2017
- Nintendo Land
- ESPN Sports Connection
- Lego Dimensions
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
PS Vita
- God Wars: Future Past
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Borderlands 2
- Minecraft
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Little Big Planet: Marvel Super Hero Edition
3DS
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Ever Oasis
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Super Mario Maker
- Mario Kart 7
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Super Smash Bros.
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Lego City Undercover
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- Super Bomberman R
PC
- The Sims 4
- Overwatch
- Diablo III Battle Chest
- Prey
- The Sims 4: City Living
- Battlefield 1
- Rainbow Six Siege
- The Sims 4: Get to Work
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
New Zealand
All Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Prey
- Forza Horizon 3
- Fallout 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tekken 7
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- NBA 2K17
- Battlefield 1
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tekken 7
- Prey
- Fallout 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Skyrim
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Need for Speed
- NBA 2K17
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Halo 5
- Prey
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Fallout 4
- Minecraft
- Far Cry Primal
- Battlefield 1
- NBA 2K17
Wii U
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Star Fox Zero
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Steamworld Collection
- Mario Kart 8
- Skylanders: Trap Team
- Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric
- Super Mario 3D World
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE
PS Vita
- Lego Jurassic World
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Lego Hobbit
- Little Big Planet: Marvel Super Hero Edition
- Mortal Kombat
- Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz
- World of Final Fantasy
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Super Smash Bros.
- Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Ever Oasis
- Mario Kart 7
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Super Mario Maker
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia
Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Arms
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- 1-2-Switch
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego City Undercover
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
PC
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4: Get To Work
- The Sims 4: City Living
- Diablo III Battle Chest
- Fallout 4
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- The Sims 4: Get Together
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Battlefield 1
- MS Flight Simulator X
