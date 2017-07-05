Top 10 Best-Selling Games Of The Week Revealed For AU/NZ

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy sold the best in the UK last week and now we know it came out on top in Australia and New Zealand last week as well. The IGEA today released the physical game sales charts for the the week ended July 2, showing that Activision's remaster package came out on top in the two countries on the all-plaftorms charts.

Activision Blizzard had a particularly strong week in Australia, with its games taking four out of the top five spots. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was No. 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops III landed in the No. 3 position. Overwatch, from Blizzard, landed in the No. 5 spot. Rockstar's juggernaut Grand Theft Auto V finished the week in the No. 4 position.

See below for the complete physical games sales charts for the week ended July 2, divided by platform and region. Note that these charts only account for physical game sales, not digital, so it may not be necessarily representative of total spend.

Australia

All Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Overwatch Ghost Recon: Wildlands Mario Kart 8 Dishonored 2 Battlefield 1 Rainbow Six Siege

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Dishonored 2 Horizon: Zero Dawn Tekken 7 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Overwatch Battlefield 1

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Fallout 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 3 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Battlefield 1 Rainbow Six: Siege Overwatch Minecraft

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Cars 3: Driven to Win Star Fox Zero Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Minecraft Just Dance 2017 Nintendo Land ESPN Sports Connection Lego Dimensions Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival

PS Vita

God Wars: Future Past Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault One Piece: Burning Blood Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Borderlands 2 Minecraft Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Little Big Planet: Marvel Super Hero Edition

3DS

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Ever Oasis Donkey Kong Country Returns Super Mario Maker Mario Kart 7 Monster Hunter: Generations Super Smash Bros. New Super Mario Bros. 2

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arms 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Lego City Undercover Cars 3: Driven to Win Disgaea 5 Complete Super Bomberman R

PC

The Sims 4 Overwatch Diablo III Battle Chest Prey The Sims 4: City Living Battlefield 1 Rainbow Six Siege The Sims 4: Get to Work World of Warcraft: Legion Ghost Recon: Wildlands

New Zealand

All Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Prey Forza Horizon 3 Fallout 4 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Tekken 7 Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim NBA 2K17 Battlefield 1

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 Prey Fallout 4 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Skyrim Horizon: Zero Dawn Need for Speed NBA 2K17

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Halo 5 Prey Ghost Recon: Wildlands Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 4 Minecraft Far Cry Primal Battlefield 1 NBA 2K17

Wii U

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Star Fox Zero Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Steamworld Collection Mario Kart 8 Skylanders: Trap Team Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric Super Mario 3D World Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE

PS Vita

Lego Jurassic World Lego Marvel Super Heroes Lego Hobbit Little Big Planet: Marvel Super Hero Edition Mortal Kombat Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz World of Final Fantasy

3DS

Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Super Smash Bros. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Ever Oasis Mario Kart 7 Pokemon Omega Ruby Super Mario Maker Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia

Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Arms Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers 1-2-Switch Cars 3: Driven to Win Disgaea 5 Complete Just Dance 2017 Lego City Undercover Puyo Puyo Tetris

PC