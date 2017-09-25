Terminator 6 Will Ignore Terminator Genisys, Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals

It was recently reported that Terminator creator James Cameron is to return to the sci-fi franchise to oversee a new movie that will reunite original stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now Schwarzenegger has spoken about the plans for the new Terminator movie and revealed that it will ignore the events of 2015's flop Terminator: Genisys.

At the Experience With Arnold Schwarzenegger event in Birmingham, UK, the Austrian action icon was asked by audience members about the movie. As reported by Terminator Fans, he confirmed that it will have nothing to do with the last Terminator film, and that, not surprisingly, it won't just be titled Terminator 6. In addition, Schwarzenegger revealed that Hamilton had already started training for the role of Sarah Connor.

While Schwarzenegger has been talking about a potential return to the franchise for a while, Hamilton's involvement was first confirmed by Cameron last week. Although the character of Sarah Connor has appeared various times throughout the series Hamilton has has not played her since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Cameron said that her return would "make a huge statement."

The next Terminator film will be directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller, with a story overseen by Cameron and Miller. Television-style writers' rooms are becoming increasingly popular on big franchise movies, and the new Terminator will follow this model. Writers who will work on the story include DC veteran David Goyer, Cameron's Dark Angel collaborator Charles Eglee, and Josh Friedman, who created the Terminator TV spinoff The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

There had been some confusion about whether a new Terminator would actually happen. Terminator: Genisys was originally intended to be the first part of a new trilogy, but its box office failure ended this plan. Subsequent reports suggested that Paramount had abandoned the idea of any more movies; however, Cameron's renewed involvement has now ensured that the series does have a future.