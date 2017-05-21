Next Terminator Movie Will Happen, Arnold Schwarzenegger Says

There has been much uncertainty about the future of the Terminator franchise, following the commercial disappointment of 2015's Terminator: Genisys. Now original star Arnold Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the subject, and has stated that the series will continue.

Speaking to Screen Daily from the Cannes Film Festival, Schwarzenegger confirmed that he had met with James Cameron, who created the series and directed the first two movies. "It is back," he said. "It is moving forward. [Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise. I will be in the movie."

The rights to the entire franchise revert back to Cameron in 2019, and Schwarzenegger's comments imply that the director will become involved in its future direction.

However, Cameron is about to start production on the Avatar sequels, so it is highly unlikely he will direct another Terminator. Earlier this year, was rumoured that Deadpool director Tim Miller was in the running to helm the next Terminator film, but there has been no further news about this.

In March, it was reported that Paramount, who currently own the property, were not moving ahead with more movies and that the Genysis sequel has been removed entirely from the studio's development slate.

Terminator: Genisys was originally intended to be the first part of a new trilogy. Paramount had scheduled the next two movies for summer 2017 and 2018 releases respectively and was planning to shoot back-to-back. However, they were subsequently removed from the release slate. Genisys made $440 million at the worldwide box office, with a domestic take of only $90 million.