Terminator 6 Is Happening, James Cameron And Original Stars To Return

Despite kicking off with two of the most acclaimed sci-fi movies of all time, the Terminator franchise hasn't always had an easy ride. Terminator 3 and Terminator: Salvation weren't exactly loved by fans, and the most recent example, 2015's Terminator: Genisys, was a flop that killed plans for a new trilogy. However, original director James Cameron is now involved with the franchise once more, and has spoken about his plans for the next movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron has revealed that he plans to bring Linda Hamilton, who starred in The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, back for the sixth movie. "As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it's going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she's become return," he said.

Cameron then made reference to Hollywood's willingness to employ aging male action stars, but not female ones. "There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys," he said. "But there isn't an example of that for women."

The next Terminator film will be directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller, with a story overseen Cameron and Miller. Television-style writers' rooms are becoming increasingly popular on big franchise movies, and the new Terminator will follow this model. Writers who will work on the story include DC veteran David Goyer, Cameron's Dark Angel collaborator Charles Eglee, and Josh Friedman, who created the Terminator TV spinoff The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has also confirmed his involvement with the next Terminator movie. However, the film does not currently have a release date, and specific story details are unknown.

There had been some confusion about whether a new Terminator would actually happen. Terminator: Genisys was originally intended to be the first part of a new trilogy, but its box office failure ended this plan. Subsequent reports suggested that Paramount had abandoned the idea of any more movies; however Cameron's renewed involvement has now ensured that the series does have a future.