Super Mario Odyssey's Hat Possession Ability Modded Into Super Mario 64

We got a look at Super Mario Odyssey last week at E3 2017, and one of the biggest reveals was that Mario will be able to throw his hat at creatures and objects to possess them. For instance, you can take control of a Goomba, which will subsequently grow a mustache and wear Mario's hat. But one coder decided that, because they can't get a Switch and Odyssey is still a long way off, they would mod the ability into Super Mario 64.

User Kaze Emanuar somehow managed to put together a working mod for the game only a few days after the E3 reveal. You can see one of the first versions running in the video here; from this look, it seems to do everything you'd expect. It even lets you possess birds and fly around the castle.

Since its first release, Kaze Emanuar has continued updating it. In the latest version, Mario can control basically anything, including power-up blocks and environmental objects. It's even more absurd than the first version, and it's pretty awesome. The latest version's trailer is embedded above.

Always be cautious about downloading user-created content, but you can grab the mod here; you'll need a Super Mario 64 emulator to install it. It's a pretty cool implementation of the ability, although I'm guessing Nintendo's not thrilled that it was hacked into one of its old games that quickly.

As for Super Mario Odyssey, it launches on October 27 and supports two-player local co-op. We've got gameplay impressions from E3 here, and you can watch a demo of it here.