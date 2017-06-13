E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Hands-On Gameplay Impressions

Prior to a roundtable interview with Nintendo EPD's Yoshiaki Koizumi and Kenta Motokura, we had the opportunity to play Super Mario Odyssey for 30 minutes, visiting both New Donk City and a desert-like Kingdom. Check out our impressions above, where we dive into the game's new structure, the odd nature of it's mechanics, and why we're excited to see more of what appears to be Mario's strangest adventure yet.

Alongside all of that, Nintendo today announced that Odyssey will get its own Amiibo figures. Additionally, it announced a release date for Odyssey of October 27 and confirmed it will have multiplayer.

To catch up on everything that was announced during the Nintendo Spotlight presentation, you can check out this roundup of all the Nintendo announcements. And keep an eye on our hub for more news, videos, and impressions from E3 2017. Nintendo's other major news centered around Metroid--it announced Metroid Prime 4 for Switch and a Metroid 2 remake for 3DS.