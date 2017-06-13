E3 2017: Metroid 2 Remake Samus Returns Coming To 3DS, Release Date And Special Edition Confirmed

While Nintendo surprised fans with Metroid Prime 4 during its E3 press conference, it turns out it wasn't the only Metroid announcement it had for the show. During its post-conference Treehouse livestream, Metroid: Samus Returns was announced for 3DS.

As the name suggests, this is based on the classic game, Metroid II: Return of Samus. Rather than a straight port, this is described as a reimagining of that title, though it remains a 2D side-scrolling action/exploration game. In addition to improved visuals, it also features a new range of motion, allowing you to aim in any direction, and new abilities.

Samus Returns' release date is set for September 15. A special edition will be available that includes both the game itself and a CD with selections from the soundtrack. The game is in development at MercuryStream, the developer of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow. It previously denied reports that it had pitched a Metroid game for Wii U and 3DS.

Outside of Metroid, Nintendo today showed off more of Super Mario Odyssey and revealed that a new Pokemon RPG is in development for Switch. Check out our Nintendo press conference recap for all the news.