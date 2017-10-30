Super Mario Odyssey Crosses 2 Million Copies Sold After Only 3 Days

Super Mario Odyssey was hotly anticipated, and it released last Friday to widespread critical acclaim. But it's still surprising just how well the game has sold in its first three days on the market: according to Nintendo, it's already sold around 2 million copies.

The news comes by way of Nintendo's financial earnings report. The numbers on the game are pretty crazy when you take into account the fact that the company has moved 7 million Nintendo Switch units. That means that, in only three days, just under 30% of all Switch users have purchased Super Mario Odyssey.

It's safe to say that Super Mario Odyssey will likely continue to sell well, and Nintendo certainly wants to help move more units. In the earnings report, the company stated, "We will endeavor to further increase the number of consumers who want to purchase Super Mario Odyssey, and eventually we would like the game to be seen as an evergreen title that has longevity in the market beyond this holiday season."

Super Mario Odyssey is chasing the top spot on the Switch sales charts. As revealed earlier today, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild currently stands as the top-selling Switch game, having moved 4.7 million units as of the end of September. Next on the list is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with 4.42 million copies sold.

If you haven't heard already, the new Mario game is pretty awesome. In our 10/10 Super Mario Odyssey review, GameSpot critic Peter Brown wrote, "Odyssey is sustained beyond its major milestones not only through colorful worlds and hidden challenges, but through the sheer joy of controlling Mario, who's never felt more responsive or dynamic in action. Even with everything new that's been introduced, Nintendo's forward-thinking platformer retains the series' classic handcrafted appeal, which is even more impressive when you realize how densely packed each kingdom is."