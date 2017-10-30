Nintendo's Best-Selling Switch And 3DS Games Revealed

Along with the company's latest earnings report, Nintendo has shared a new list of its all-time best-selling titles across 3DS and Switch. The updated charts come from Nintendo's website and provide new numbers for the top 10 best-selling 3DS games, as well as the top five best-sellers on the nascent hybrid console.

Despite it still being early days for Switch, the console is already home to several multi-million sellers. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo's best-selling title on the system is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launched alongside it back in March. As of September 30, the game has sold 4.70 million copies worldwide.

Following closely behind Breath of the Wild is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which stands at 4.42 million copies. The colorful online shooter Splatoon 2 is third with 3.61 million copies sold, while 1-2-Switch and Arms round out the top five at 1.37 and 1.35 million units, respectively. All of these figures combine physical and digital game sales, as well as those included in console bundles.

The 3DS best-sellers list also doesn't contain any surprises, as it remains largely the same as it was when Nintendo last updated it back in February. Three of the top five spots are occupied by Pokemon titles. The series' first 3DS installments, X and Y, have sold a combined 16.20 million copies, making them the handheld's all-time best-selling games. The newer Sun and Moon versions aren't far behind, coming in at No. 3 with 15.91 million copies sold, while the remakes Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire have moved a combined 13.85 million units.

Mario is also featured prominently in the top 10. Mario Kart 7 remains 3DS's second-best-selling game, with 15.95 million copies sold. New Super Mario Bros. 2 caps off the top five at 11.73 million, while Super Mario 3D Land trails behind it slightly at 11.40 million.

Switch has been selling quite well since the console debuted earlier this year; according to Nintendo's latest earnings report, the system has sold 7.63 million units worldwide through the end of September. Nintendo also says the console is on track to outpace Wii U's entire lifetime sales by the end of its first year on the market.

Nintendo's biggest Switch release of the holiday season, Super Mario Odyssey, just launched last week, though it isn't the only major title still in store this year. Three mature titles--Doom, LA Noire, and Skyrim--all launch for the system within the span of a week in November, though as these aren't published by Nintendo, they wouldn't appear on these best-seller lists. The system's next first-party title, the open-world JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2, releases on December 1.

Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- 4.70 million Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- 4.42 million Splatoon 2 -- 3.61 million 1-2-Switch -- 1.37 million Arms -- 1.35 million

3DS