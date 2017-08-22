Stranger Things Will Return For Third Season, Creators Confirm

Stranger Things will return for a third season. Although Season 2 of the hit supernatural thriller doesn't arrive on Netflix until October, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have already announced that it will be back for another season after that.

In an interview with Vulture, the brothers confirmed that Season 3 will happen. Additionally, they revealed that they also hope to make a fourth--and final--season. "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," said Ross, with his brother adding: "We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to [the kids] once a year."

Ross Duffer also explained that Season 2 will be "bigger" than the first season. "We wanted to push things a bit," he said. "I told Matt, 'I don't want to call it Season 2; I just want it to feel like a movie sequel.' If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger."

Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix on October 27. A new trailer was screened at San Diego Comic-Con last month, while the first teaser was screened during the Super Bowl in January.

The show will see the return of David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, while Paul Reiser and Sean Astin will join the show in new roles.