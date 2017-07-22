Watch Stranger Things Season 2's First Trailer Here

Stranger Things was extremely popular when it was first released on Netflix last year, becoming one of 2016's most acclaimed shows. Today, we finally got a good look at its upcoming second season.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the first trailer for Stranger Things Season 2 was shown off, and it gives us a glimpse at what we can expect. Things have changed in Hawkins, Indiana, since the events of the first season. "Nothing's going to go back to the way that it was," the narrator of the trailer states.

Not surprisingly, the trailer is equal parts spooky, suspenseful, and straight out of the 1980s. And, of course, any trailer called "Thriller" has to feature some tunes from Michael Jackson. You can see the video above.

"It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab," the video's description reads. "Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

A first teaser was screened during the Super Bowl in January, which you can see here. Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix in October. Earlier this year, actor David Harbour--who plays Jim Hopper--said that the new season will be "fun, dark, and complex."