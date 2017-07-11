Stranger Things Season 2 Release Date Confirmed In New Teaser

Stranger Things returns this fall, and a new teaser for the hit Netflix mystery has been released. It confirms Season 2's premiere date, and shows its young stars cycling towards an ominous storm. Check it out below:

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix on October 27. A new poster has also been revealed, which you can see at the end of this story. A first teaser was screened during the Super Bowl in January.

While little is known about what the second season will deliver, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have previously stated that it will be "darker and weirder" than Season 1. These comments are similar to those made by Mike's actor, Finn Wolfhard, who described it as "more horror oriented."

In April, David Harbour, who plays cop Jim Hopper, revealed that he had seen some of the finished episodes. "I've seen Episode 1 and have seen a lot of the shooting at the monitor and I can honestly say that I am so excited for you all to see this season," he said. "It's so fun and dark and complex.

"The characters all get to deepen and develop and we get to take on even greater demons (inner and outer). The story moves so fast in the middle and the tension is so high."

Stranger Things Season 2 will see the return of Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, while Paul Reiser and Sean Astin will join the show in new roles.