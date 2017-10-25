Stranger Things 2 Teams With Lyft For The Worst Ride Experience Ever

While the anticipation for Stranger Things 2 is high, where does one draw the line when it comes to promoting the premiere? The Netflix series is partnering with the Lyft rideshare service for a truly bizarre experience. On October 27 and 28, from 4-9 PM, in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, some users will get to take part in a ride unlike any they've ever been on.

In a video teasing the experience, which you can see below, those who end up in a Stranger Things-themed Lyft are exposed to a number of oddities during their trip. Flickering lights, malfunctioning seats, a pulsating ceiling and--most disturbingly of all--a driver vomiting up a slug, much like Mike (Noah Schnapp) did in the Season 1 finale of Stranger Things, are just a few of the crazier things you'll be go through to on this journey.

What's your reward for surviving this insane ride? An Eggo waffle delivered by a creepy scientist in a radiation suit, of course. And no, that's not a joke. The entire experience is a creative way to promote the second season of the show, but perhaps it's a little too much? Then again, at least Stranger Things isn't selling branded adult diapers, like The Walking Dead.

For those that don't live in Los Angeles or Philadelphia, there's still a way for you to celebrate the return of Stranger Things in a Lyft. On October 26 and 27, from 6 AM until 6 PM, users everywhere can shift their app into "Strange Mode," giving the interface a Stranger Things theme. It's not quite as extreme as a vomiting driver or free waffles, but it's something.

Stranger Things 2 premieres Friday, October 27, on Netflix.